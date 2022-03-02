 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Mason City men facing charges in Grundy County ATM burglaries

  • Updated
Two North Iowa men have been arrested and are facing multiple charges relating to a series of burglaries that took place in Grundy County.

Authorities say that Ryan Marek, 30, and Brandon Hufstedler, 36, took part in numerous burglaries across the county in January, including attempts to remove ATMs at banks in Dike, and a break-in at the Memorial Building in Reinbeck.

Marek was apprehended on Monday in Garner by Hancock County sheriff's deputies on Grundy County warrants. His bond is set at $90,000.

And Hufstedler, who is presently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on numerous felony charges for alleged thefts and parole violations, is awaiting transport.

Marek and Hufstedler each face charges of second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, operation without owner's consent, third-degree attempted burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools.

Hufstedler
Marek

