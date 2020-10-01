 Skip to main content
Two longtime Clear Lake employees retire
Two longtime Clear Lake employees retire

Joe Weigel

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb presents Public Works Director Joe Weigel with a token of appreciation for his nearly 32 years of service with the city. Weigel retired Wednesday.

The city of Clear Lake has said farewell to two longtime employees within the past week.

Finance Director Linda Nelson and Public Works Director Joe Weigel retired on Sept. 25 and Sept. 30, respectively, after more than 30 years with the city.

Nelson and Weigel were among three employees who opted to participate in the city’s voluntary early retirement incentive program the City Council approved in July.

Linda Nelson

Clear Lake Finance Director Linda Nelson, second from left, retired Friday after more than 30 years with the city. 

Police Lt. Paul Chizek, who retired in August, was the other. He had been with the city for 32 years.

Creighton Schmidt, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was hired in September to succeed Nelson as the city’s finance director.

Clear Lake Police Officers Brandon Heinz and Cory Gute were sworn in as lieutenants in September to fill the vacancy left by Chizek.

Heinz is serving as second-watch commander and Gute is the third-watch commander.

A new public works director has not yet been announced.

