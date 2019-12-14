Two more state lawmakers endorsed Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign.
State senator Kevin Kinney, of Oxford, and state representative Sharon Steckman, of Mason City, endorsed Klobuchar.
The U.S. senator from Minnesota’s campaign claims to have the primary field’s most endorsements from current and former Iowa state lawmakers.
“Amy Klobuchar understands that to win this election with a mandate, the nominee has to be able to reach out to people of all backgrounds,” Steckman said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “In the years I’ve known Amy personally, I’ve watched her succeed in bringing both sides together to pass meaningful legislation that has improved peoples’ lives. ... I believe that Amy has the agenda, vision and determination to make a difference for rural communities like mine in North Iowa as well as urban centers across the country.”
