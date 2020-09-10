Two Clear Lake officers sworn in as lieutenants

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Two Clear Lake police officers have been promoted.
Officers Brandon Heinz and Cory Gute were sworn in as lieutenants for the Clear Lake Police Department by Mayor Nelson Crabb Tuesday evening.
Heinz will serve as second-watch commander and Gute will be third-watch commander.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xTkDRE8TFk
The officers fill the vacancy left by Police Lt. Paul Chizek, who retired from the department on Aug. 31.
Chizek is among three employees who opted to participate in the city’s voluntary early retirement incentive program the City Council approved in July.
The others were Public Works Director Joe Weigel and Finance Director Linda Nelson, both of whom will retire in late September.
Chizek had been with the city for 32 years; Nelson has been with the city for nearly 31 years, and Weigel has been with the city for about 31 and a half years.
A retirement reception will be held for Chizek from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
TRI Clear Lake 1
TRI Clear Lake 2
TRI Clear Lake 3
TRI Clear Lake 4
TRI Clear Lake 5
TRI Clear Lake 6
TRI Clear Lake 7
TRI Clear Lake 8
TRI Clear Lake 9
TRI Clear Lake 10
TRI Clear Lake 11
TRI Clear Lake 12
TRI Clear Lake 13
TRI Clear Lake 14
TRI Clear Lake 15
TRI Clear Lake 16
TRI Clear Lake 17
TRI Clear Lake 18
TRI Clear Lake 19
TRI Clear Lake 20
TRI Clear Lake 21
TRI Clear Lake 22
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!