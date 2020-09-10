Two Clear Lake officers sworn in as lieutenants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Clear Lake police officers have been promoted.

Officers Brandon Heinz and Cory Gute were sworn in as lieutenants for the Clear Lake Police Department by Mayor Nelson Crabb Tuesday evening.

Heinz will serve as second-watch commander and Gute will be third-watch commander.

The officers fill the vacancy left by Police Lt. Paul Chizek, who retired from the department on Aug. 31.

Chizek is among three employees who opted to participate in the city’s voluntary early retirement incentive program the City Council approved in July.

The others were Public Works Director Joe Weigel and Finance Director Linda Nelson, both of whom will retire in late September.

Chizek had been with the city for 32 years; Nelson has been with the city for nearly 31 years, and Weigel has been with the city for about 31 and a half years.

A retirement reception will be held for Chizek from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.

