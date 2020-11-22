Two children's programs planned for Lime Creek

The Lime Creek Nature Center is holding two upcoming programs for elementary-age children.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., children are invited to Lime Creek for a Thanksgiving story and all things turkey.

On Dec. 5 at 11 a.m., children are invited to learn about how different birds build their nests, take a hike, and create a bird nest.

Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required inside the building.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge for these programs, but registration is required. Call 641-423-5309 to reserve your spot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.