 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two children's programs planned for Lime Creek
0 comments

Two children's programs planned for Lime Creek

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lime Creek Nature Center is holding two upcoming programs for elementary-age children.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., children are invited to Lime Creek for a Thanksgiving story and all things turkey.

On Dec. 5 at 11 a.m., children are invited to learn about how different birds build their nests, take a hike, and create a bird nest.

Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required inside the building.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge for these programs, but registration is required. Call 641-423-5309 to reserve your spot.

Iowa birders

Todd Von Ehwegen, Cerro Gordo County Conservation Education Manager, right, and Kelley Quigley look for birds during the Iowa Young Birders program at Lime Creek Nature Center.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will the weather hamper your Thanksgiving week plans?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News