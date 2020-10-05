Two charged in North Iowa burglary

Two North Iowa residents are facing charges in connection with a burglary that took place last month.
Jessica Jean Geitzenauer, 41, and David Powell Jr., 32, both of Clear Lake, were arrested Sunday for their apparent roles in a Clear Lake burglary on Sept. 25, according to court documents.
Police say Geitzenauer and Powell kicked in the door of a residence and stole a number of items, including a TV. They were each charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal mischief and felony third-degree burglary.
Powell is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Geitzenauer posted bail Monday afternoon.
Preliminary court hearings are scheduled for Oct. 12.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!