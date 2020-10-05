 Skip to main content
Two charged in North Iowa burglary
Two charged in North Iowa burglary

  • JEFF REINITZ

Two North Iowa residents are facing charges in connection with a burglary that took place last month.

Jessica Jean Geitzenauer, 41, and David Powell Jr., 32, both of Clear Lake, were arrested Sunday for their apparent roles in a Clear Lake burglary on Sept. 25, according to court documents.

Police say Geitzenauer and Powell kicked in the door of a residence and stole a number of items, including a TV. They were each charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal mischief and felony third-degree burglary.

Powell is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Geitzenauer posted bail Monday afternoon.

Preliminary court hearings are scheduled for Oct. 12.

Geitzenauer, Jessica Jean.jpg

Geitzenauer
Powell, David II Jr.jpg

Powell

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

