Trunk and Treat: Mason City YMCA plans Halloween event

For many years, the Mason City YMCA has hosted a Halloween party for community kids to celebrate the spooky holiday. Although COVID-19 precautions have put a damper on the idea of group gatherings, the YMCA still wanted to hold an event to celebrate.

That’s why the Mason City YMCA is hosting an event they call Trunk and Treat on Oct. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m.

At Trunk and Treat, kids and families can dress up and pick out goodies on the YMCA campus from organizations and volunteers that have creatively decorated their car trunks.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and come to the Y and experience their first trunk or treat,” YMCA Chief Executive Officer Heath Hupke said. “Get lots of candy, but more so, lots of positive memories.”

Hupke says they’ve had close to 30 different organizations or volunteers sign up to decorate car trunks and pass out candy. Kids and families will move in a line from car-to-car to receive candy.

“There’s not going to be kids or families bunched up at once,” Hupke said. “It’s going to be a tour of trunks.”

Outside of the Trunk and Treat, there are additional activities that are meant for kids to enjoy Halloween while being safe.