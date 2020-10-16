Trunk and Treat: Mason City YMCA plans Halloween event

For many years, the Mason City YMCA has hosted a Halloween party for community kids to celebrate the spooky holiday. Although COVID-19 precautions have put a damper on the idea of group gatherings, the YMCA still wanted to hold an event to celebrate.
That’s why the Mason City YMCA is hosting an event they call Trunk and Treat on Oct. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m.
At Trunk and Treat, kids and families can dress up and pick out goodies on the YMCA campus from organizations and volunteers that have creatively decorated their car trunks.
“We want everyone to feel welcome and come to the Y and experience their first trunk or treat,” YMCA Chief Executive Officer Heath Hupke said. “Get lots of candy, but more so, lots of positive memories.”
Hupke says they’ve had close to 30 different organizations or volunteers sign up to decorate car trunks and pass out candy. Kids and families will move in a line from car-to-car to receive candy.
“There’s not going to be kids or families bunched up at once,” Hupke said. “It’s going to be a tour of trunks.”
Outside of the Trunk and Treat, there are additional activities that are meant for kids to enjoy Halloween while being safe.
One of those is the pumpkin contest. The YMCA is asking for kids to carve a pumpkin and bring it to the building Oct. 23-24. The first 75 pumpkins that are brought in will receive a YMCA bag full of Halloween goodies. There will be pumpkin awards for the most unique, the traditional, the best in show and the comedian.
“The pumpkins will be used for decoration during the Trunk and Treat,” a flyer for the event stated. “We will provide the illumination.”
Another contest that will be held on the night of the event is the face mask contest. Families are encouraged to decorate masks and they will be judged on Facebook for awards the following week.
It was important for leaders at the YMCA to provide multiple COVID-19 safe options to families. The extra events outside of Trunk and Treat ensure safety.
“There’s not going to be social gatherings happening, it’s not going to be like carnival games where people are bundled up and gathering around,” Hupke said. “We’ve already lost how many different types of holidays, so we wanted to make sure we have something that they are able to celebrate and get out of the house in a safe way.”
Organizations and volunteers can still register, but the deadline is set for Monday. There is no registration required for families and kids to attend.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
