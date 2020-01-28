Trump surrogates to flood Iowa on caucus day

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign announced it will send more than 80 surrogates to campaign for the president on caucus day, February 3.

Planned surrogates include the president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and top campaign staff like Kimberly Guilfoyle and campaign manager Brad Parscale. The list also includes former GOP presidential candidates Ben Carson and Rick Perry, and Iowa surrogates for Trump, like Gov. Kim Reynolds and many state lawmakers.

“Our caucus day operation is just a preview of what is to come,” Parscale said in a news release. “This will be the strongest, best-funded, and most organized presidential campaign in history. We are putting the Democrats on notice — good luck trying to keep up with this formidable re-election machine.”

