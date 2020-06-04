Trial date set for North Iowa man accused of sexual extortion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mason City man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of felony extortion, and a jury trial has been scheduled for this fall.

Omar Jose Rivera-Ortega, 34, was charged in early April after police say he attempted to sexually extort a former romantic partner.

According to the criminal complaint, a Clear Lake woman tried to end a consensual, intimate relationship with Rivera-Ortega earlier this year, but Rivera-Ortega threatened to expose the relationship to others if she did not comply with his request to continue sexual relations with him.

A no-contact order was granted to the woman, and a trial date has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

