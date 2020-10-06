Trial date set for Mason City man accused of booms

A month ago, there wasn't a grounded hypothesis about who or what could be responsible for the infrequent booms heard across random areas of Mason City.
It turned into a sort of folklore. At least online, no speculation seemed too farfetched.
Then, two weeks ago, the Mason City Police Department announced that an arrest had been made that officers believe is in connection with case of the booms.
Now, a trial date has been set in the matter.
Doran R. Maklenburg's jury trial is scheduled for January 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse in Mason City.
In the case, Maklenburg is charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon. Court filings allege that Maklenburg "knowingly, and without authorization" possessed a bomb containing an unknown gas that could cause an incendiary explosion which qualifies it as "an offensive weapon." Possession of such a weapon is a Class D felony, which is punishable by up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of between $750 and $7,500.
Maklenburg's attorney, Richard S. Piscopo, Jr., filed a plea of "not guilty" on all three counts and waived the right to a speedy trial which, in Iowa, is 90 days after indictment is found.
Over the course of the saga of the booms, residents around town had a number of explanations for culprits as well as locations.
Some people would insist they only heard it in the southeast part of town, while others insisted it was farther north. Even the intensity of the boom isn't wholly agreed upon.
"In a couple of cases we have found that they have had a business or industrial cause, in one case we found one person who had made a homemade firework, and many of the rest we are unsure about," Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said in Dec. 2019.
When the arrest was made in the case, Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey said he sure about what had happened. "We’re extremely confident (of the connection) and it took awhile to get this evidence to the point we could make an arrest...Hopefully residents of Mason City will get a good night sleep now."
