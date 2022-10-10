Trial date set for counselor accused of sex abuse

A trial date has been set for a Nora Springs woman accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy on "multiple occasions" in 2017 and 2018.

According to court records, the trial for 28-year-old Sharmae Marie Field will take place on Oct. 25 in Floyd County District Court. Field was charged with third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee, counselor or therapist in March of 2022. The affidavits state that the abuse took place between March of 2017 and August of 2018. Field was 22 years old when the alleged crimes started taking place, while the boy was 14 years old.

Field was a counselor at Francis Lauer Youth Services at the time. She is accused of picking the boy up near his home in Mason City and driving him to Rudd to have sex. The affidavit states this happened at two different residences.

Field is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted on both counts.