TRI Clear Lake returns in 2021 with new location

Historically, the event has taken place in June amidst other large events, like the Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival and Thursdays on Main, but this year, the triathlon will kick off Clear Lake’s tourism season.

Last year, TRI Clear Lake was postponed from May to Labor Day weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 300 people participated in the socially distanced triathlon.

Tysdahl said organizers have limited the triathlon’s capacity, so “it didn’t grow too big too fast,” but this year, because of their experience and the overwhelming response and feedback they’ve received about the change in venue, they decided to increase capacity to around 500.

As of Wednesday, less than 120 spots remained.

Tysdahl attributes some of that to athletes who chose to defer their race registrations from last year to 2021 due to the pandemic.

“That sped up how quickly the race was filling, but we still had record numbers last year, too,” she said.

Last year was also the first year TRI Clear Lake featured an Olympic distance race.