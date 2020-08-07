TRI Clear Lake returns for fourth year in September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TRI Clear Lake — albeit socially distanced — is on for Labor Day weekend.

That’s what Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Chamber president and CEO, announced earlier this week.

“We’ve limited the number of athletes who are able to participate, and we’ve put a race plan together that spreads those athletes out from start to finish of the race,” she said.

Organizers of the triathlon postponed the event, which draws hundreds of athletes to run, bike and swim in Clear Lake annually, from May 30 to Sept. 5 earlier this year due to COVID-19.

On July 31, they announced the event would be limited to 325 athletes to ensure safe distancing in transition, and on Thursday, they announced registration was full.

Nearly 300 athletes participated in the triathlon last year, and more than 320 had registered for this year’s event prior to the postponement.

The fourth annual triathlon, sanctioned by USA Triathlon, will feature sprint and Olympic distances and routes.

The sprint route starts at State Park Beach with a 500-meter swim, followed by a 12.4-mile bicycle course and a 3.1-mile run, concluding at City Park in downtown Clear Lake.