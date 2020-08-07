TRI Clear Lake returns for fourth year in September

TRI Clear Lake — albeit socially distanced — is on for Labor Day weekend.
That’s what Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Chamber president and CEO, announced earlier this week.
“We’ve limited the number of athletes who are able to participate, and we’ve put a race plan together that spreads those athletes out from start to finish of the race,” she said.
Organizers of the triathlon postponed the event, which draws hundreds of athletes to run, bike and swim in Clear Lake annually, from May 30 to Sept. 5 earlier this year due to COVID-19.
On July 31, they announced the event would be limited to 325 athletes to ensure safe distancing in transition, and on Thursday, they announced registration was full.
Nearly 300 athletes participated in the triathlon last year, and more than 320 had registered for this year’s event prior to the postponement.
The fourth annual triathlon, sanctioned by USA Triathlon, will feature sprint and Olympic distances and routes.
The sprint route starts at State Park Beach with a 500-meter swim, followed by a 12.4-mile bicycle course and a 3.1-mile run, concluding at City Park in downtown Clear Lake.
The new Olympic distance and route features a 1,500-meter swim, 24.8-mile bicycle ride and 6.2-mile run.
Athletes have been asked to limit their support crew to one or two individuals.
Spectators won’t be allowed at State Park Beach, so they are encouraged to find a spot along the bicycle or running courses to cheer on athletes. The swimming portion of the event and finish line will be streamed on Facebook Live, organizers said.
Doughan said TRI Clear Lake is still looking for volunteers for its September event.
Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, face mask and hand sanitizer.
For more information about TRI Clear Lake or to volunteer, visit www.triclearlakeia.com or the TRI Clear Lake Facebook page.
The 2021 TRI Clear Lake is scheduled for May 29, 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
