TRI Clear Lake doubles the fun with new race

More than 250 athletes swam, biked and ran their way through Clear Lake on Saturday.

The 4th Annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon, postponed from May to this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns, went off without a hitch.

Adding to the Sprint Triathlon race of a 500 meter swim, 12.4 mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run from previous years is a new Olympic Triathlon Race to this year's event, which features a 1,500 meter swim, 24.8 mile bike ride and a 6.2 mile run.

Participants in both races started the cool Saturday morning with the swimming portion of the triathlon at Clear Lake State Park beach into 73 degree lake water.

Returning to the beach, racers transitioned to their bikes for a ride on South Shore Drive before ditching their bikes for a run to the north towards the finish line at Central Park.

Overall top finisher for the women's Sprint Triathlon race was Joy Carroll with a time of 01:05.48. Eric Greenley placed first in the men's overall race with a time of 00:59:03.