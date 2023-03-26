North Iowa is known for its wealth of outdoor activities. Residents hunt, fish, bike, hike, run and swim every day in our region no matter the weather. Clubs and groups of like-minded and similarly skilled enthusiasts have long been a part of social life in the region.

Opportunities to get involved in the outdoors are more plentiful than ever. Mason City received a $4.5 million Destination Iowa grant, and plans in the works for years are finally being realized. The money is being used to fund Bike North Iowa, a collaborative effort between the city, Cerro Gordo County, North Iowa Human Powered Trails and Mason City Active Living and Transportation.

The state recently announced Destination Iowa grants to boost tourism and build local economies. The grant is made available through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and the $100 million statewide investment is designed “to bolster the quality of life in Iowa’s communities and attract visitors and new residents to the state,” according to the IEDA's website. It is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Bike North Iowa is an expansive project that includes the development of single track trails, completion of the Highline Trail, connecting existing bike paths and trails, ongoing maintenance, and the crown jewel: construction of an eight acre bike park just north of 12th Street Northeast and adjacent to the Zerbles and Lime Creek nature trails.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett is keen to see construction of the park get underway.

"What we have planned, you won't find a bike park this size, with these kinds of features until you get all the way to Arkansas. The volunteers we've had working on these plans over the years have outdone themselves," Burnett said

In July, Mason City dedicated the new kayak and canoe launch at 12th Street Northeast. The location will soon be home to a new boulder climbing attraction as well. The park features two portage ramps, a paved trail connecting to existing pedestrian and bike trails, and a parking area.

Chad Schreck, CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Company, hopes residents take advantage of the expansion.

"There has been a lot of planning and preparation over the last decade or more to get us to this point. The Willow Creek Master Plan has been in place and updated as we moved forward, the city is working on the Highway 122 and North Federal Corridor revitalization, the West Downtown neighborhood is getting some tax abatement, and while it may seem like these are individual projects, they are intertwined in a lot of ways," Schreck said.

The River Apartment complex broke ground on 120 rental units in July 2019 and cut the ribbon by January 2021. The River II broke ground in October and is slated to open 98 more units by this fall. Those complexes are squarely in the Willow Creek development area and will be accessible via the bike trail expansion. Residents who would like to get involved in revitalization can contact Friends of Willow Creek, a volunteer organization actively involved in the planning and execution of cleanup and beautification of the area.

Beautification and nuisance abatement are topics that have been on the Mason City Council's agenda for years. The West Downtown neighborhood project has seen the city reach out to property owners whose homes may be in disrepair with the offer of matching grant money. By working with North Iowa Corridor EDC and other agencies to apply for complementary grants, Mason City is seeing those goals realized.

