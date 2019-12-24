Track Santa on his Christmas trip around the world
top story

You can track Santa as he makes his Christmas trip around the world!

Santa's on the move to deliver Christmas presents around the world.

And as much of the world anxiously awaits his arrival, plenty of people are tracking his journey. 

Google is just one place you can track Santa as he makes his worldwide voyage for Christmas deliveries.

According to Google's Santa Tracker, he's already delivered over 2.5 billion presents!

At the writing of this article, Santa's next stop will be Mayanmar. But he moves quickly.

You can also track Santa's trip by using NORAD's official Santa Tracker. You can even call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak with NORAD trackers!

