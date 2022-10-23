Toying around: Historic Park Inn Hotel reimagined in Lego form

Mason City’s Historic Park Inn Hotel, opened in 1910 and reopened in 2011 after an extensive renovation, has been done over again — this time in Lego blocks.

Ethan Gonzalez, a 19-year-old college student from Des Moines, created the colorful plastic-brick rendition of the landmark.

The Historic Park Inn Hotel is the last remaining Frank Lloyd Wright-designed hotel in the world.

Gonzalez first learned about Frank Lloyd Wright from his grandmother. “She has liked his architecture for as long as I can remember,” he said. “We both appreciate his style and design.”

He said he realizes many people of his generation don’t know who Wright was. “I am glad that I do know who he was and can appreciate his genius, and I have my grandma to thank for sharing that appreciation with me.”

Gonzalez and his family visited Mason City in 2016 and stayed at the hotel for his grandmother’s birthday, according to Mellisa Leach, Historic Park Inn Hotel general manager. “I was blown away by the beauty and the elegance of the building and the details inside and out,” Gonzalez said in a press release from Visit Mason City.

For about 10 years, Gonzalez has been building large-scale Lego projects to enter at the Iowa State Fair. When brainstorming ideas for this year’s project he remembered his trip to Mason City and his stay at the hotel. “It is truly a work of art and a beautiful Iowa landmark, which is why I wanted to build it out of Legos,” he said.

Gonzalez, a full-time pre-engineering student at Des Moines Area Community College, started the project shortly after the 2021 Iowa State Fair. It took him almost a whole year to finish, with the majority of the work being done over the summer. He estimates between 3,000 to 5,000 Lego pieces were used to complete the project.

“I strived to make the model as accurate as possible, both the interior and exterior. I did not take many quality photos, but I did, and still do remember quite a bit from our stay,” Gonzalez said.

"In addition to memory, I used whatever photos I could find of the inside and outside online to build the model. There were a few places that I struggled to find visuals of and had to build what I thought would be real. In the end I feel that the model very closely resembles the real architecture."

Gonzalez explained that creating a large scale model of a real building provides challenges but often yields just as many rewards. “I started building the hotel and restaurant end first, making sure to get the windows of the lobby and rooms symmetrical and scale. I then expanded to create the floorplan of the first floor, which led to the construction of the bank and ballroom end,” he said.

“After most of the exterior was complete, I began to focus on interior details, such as the carpet patterns and floor tiles. I recreated as much furniture as I possibly could at such a small scale. From there it was mostly finishing touches, like adding the mini-figure visitors and staff.”

“Even though I have a decent sized collection of pieces, each project takes up a lot of parts. I do keep a lot of smaller things I build put together, but for bigger projects I have to reuse the parts for the next projects,” Gonzalez said when asked if he keeps all the models he makes.

“My collection (of Lego pieces) has definitely grown over the years of my building. I got most of my parts from sets I received from Christmases and birthdays, but I tend to find a lot of Legos at garage sales or thrift stores. I am sure my collection is worth probably a lot nowadays,” he said.

Gonszalez’s Lego exhibit at the 2022 Iowa State Fair caused enough excitement that word got back to Leach at the Mason City hotel.

“We had a guest come in that was at the Iowa State Fair and said, ‘You have got to see this exhibit.’ She had pictures on her phone she was showing me. I called my husband and said, ‘Oh my gosh, we have got to go see it,” Leach said.

She said she found out who the builder was, contacted Gonzalez and then Visit Mason City made all the arrangements to bring the Lego model to the hotel.

Last week, Gonzalez and his mother delivered the Lego model to the Historic Park Inn Hotel for temporary exhibit with staff from the hotel, Wright on the Park and Visit Mason City on hand to welcome the special guest. Leach said they were treated to dinner, a tour and an overnight stay.

"I was super excited about it when it got here. I was telling everybody about it," Leach said. "He's got everything in there, the wheelchair ramp, all the carpets, even the chefs with the hats. He's got it right down to a tee." She said even the sinks and color of the bedding was just as it was when he visited in 2016.

The Historic Park Inn Hotel Lego model will be on display in the hotel’s Skylight Room for the next six months.

Gonzalez said his Lego hotel model didn’t win any awards at the Iowa State Fair, however, “The true award is getting to display the model inside the hotel it’s built after. I couldn't ask for anything else. I am so honored.”