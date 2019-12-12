{{featured_button_text}}
Lori Borgman: Every field holds a kernel of thanks
Dreamstime

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said Iowa farmers are still weathering a tough year, and prospects in 2020 may pose more of the same.

Naig on Wednesday told the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale that normal farming practices were about two to three weeks behind “in every metric” during the 2019 planting-to-harvest cycle, and that continues today.

“It’s a year that just won’t quit,” he said.

Naig said this week’s ag report indicated Iowa’s corn crop is about 95 percent harvested, which means more than 600,000 acres of corn are still in the fields.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“Do a little math on that, and you’re talking about a couple hundred-million dollars worth of corn that’s still standing in the field on Dec. 11, so it continues to be a challenging year,” he said.

Naig said there wasn’t an area of Iowa this year that wasn’t negatively impacted by too much precipitation at some point, especially along the Missouri River in southwest Iowa where, he noted, “we’re all very concerned about that spring rise in the river and will the levees be able to protect?”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments