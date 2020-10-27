Total COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo up over 1,300, active cases at more than 250

For the state as a whole, the positive case rate is 10.7 percent. The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, released Friday by state officials in response to an inquiry, said that 49 Iowa counties are in the worst “red zone” — an increase of 11 counties since the week before — and that another 19 counties are in a slightly less volatile “orange zone” — an increase of four counties. Another 21 counties are in the “yellow” zone — which dropped by seven counties from the week before. Cerro Gordo and Worth counties in North Iowa are two of only 10 of Iowa’s 99 counties not in any hot zone. Every other North Iowa county is in a yellow, orange or red 'hot zone."