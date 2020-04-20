Top labor union endorses Greenfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Theresa Greenfield, one of five Democrats running in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, has been endorsed by one of the state’s top labor unions.

The Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, which represents more than 50,000 workers in Iowa, announced Monday it is endorsing Greenfield in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary.

Greenfield is a Des Moines real estate businesswoman.

The union typically supports Democratic candidates for federal office, but does not typically endorse candidates during a contested primary.

“Theresa’s support of issues important to working Iowans makes her a compelling alternative to the current Senator who routinely votes against the interests of Iowans in Washington and spins the outcomes back here in Iowa,” Iowa AFL-CIO president Ken Sagar said in a news release.

The endorsement was Greenfield’s 20th from a labor organization, her campaign said.

The other Democratic primary candidates are Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro, Indianola attorney Kimberly Graham, Sioux City veteran Michael Franken, and Des Moines businessman Cal Woods.

The primary election is June 2.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face freshman Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in this fall’s general election.

