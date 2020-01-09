Tom Steyer qualifies for next week's Democratic debate in Iowa

Democratic activist and presidential hopeful Tom Steyer has qualified for next week's nationally televised debate in Iowa, his campaign told the Quad-City Times Thursday evening.
The announcement comes just days after Steyer, 62, wrapped up a five-day Iowa bus tour.
"Coming off the bus tour, we knew this momentum was real," said Leah Haberman, the campaign's Iowa communications director. "We're seeing this winning coalition come together for Tom." Haberman said that coalition was motivated by Steyer's message of "justice — racial justice, economic justice, environmental justice."
Steyer is polling around seventh in Iowa but higher elsewhere. A Fox News poll released Thursday shows Steyer in third in Nevada, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
In a phone interview earlier Thursday, a Times reporter had asked the billionaire activist and Democratic presidential hopeful if the Iowa caucuses are overhyped in the presidential nominating contest. The headline of a story published Thursday by POLITICO Magazine reads, “Iowa Matters Less Than Ever in 2020.”
“This is the first time anyone’s made that argument to me,” said Steyer, who was campaigning in New Hampshire. He had not read the story but doubled down on the significance of the early primary states. “I have always thought Iowa was incredibly important.”
Steyer has said before that the Iowa race will break late. But with just over three weeks until the caucuses, time is running out for lower-polling candidates to emerge from a still-crowded field.
The next debate is Jan. 14 in Des Moines, and many unknowns could scramble the caucus calculus in its final weeks. When asked if he thought Pres. Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani would meaningfully change the race — or become yet another partisan division — Steyer said he “doesn’t think it’s just a partisan issue.”
“Right now we’re in a state where it seems like this is another unstrategic, incompetent escalation by the president without any real plan of where we’re going," Steyer said, "without any real process for decision making and without any allies or process that would give us comfort that in fact he’s acting in a strategic and thoughtful way.”
Under the quirky caucus system, campaign organization grassroots enthusiasm are paramount to victory. Much attention has been heaped on the robust organizations built by other candidates, such as Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
For his part, Steyer talked up his ground-game — 17 offices and over 70 staffers statewide — and his grassroots cred. As founder of NextGen America, one of the country’s largest advocacy groups with a presence on some 40 Iowa campuses, Steyer said he’s “built grassroots organizations bigger than anybody else in this race.”
“We’re grassroots people; I’m a grassroots person,” he added. “I built one of the biggest grassroots organizations in the United States.”
Steyer also highlighted his recent hire, Zack Davis, as a senior adviser. Davis is a native Iowan with experience on Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 Iowa campaigns. He recently served as an adviser to the failed campaign of Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris.
For Steyer, the most important question Iowans must ask themselves remains: “Who can beat Trump?”
It’s the same question tens of thousands of Iowans will be asking themselves every day through Feb. 3.
His bus tour had “incredible participation and momentum,” Steyer added. “What I can see from momentum and in numbers, I’m doing really well.”