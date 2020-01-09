Tom Steyer qualifies for next week's Democratic debate in Iowa

“This is the first time anyone’s made that argument to me,” said Steyer, who was campaigning in New Hampshire. He had not read the story but doubled down on the significance of the early primary states. “I have always thought Iowa was incredibly important.”

Steyer has said before that the Iowa race will break late. But with just over three weeks until the caucuses, time is running out for lower-polling candidates to emerge from a still-crowded field.

The next debate is Jan. 14 in Des Moines, and many unknowns could scramble the caucus calculus in its final weeks. When asked if he thought Pres. Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani would meaningfully change the race — or become yet another partisan division — Steyer said he “doesn’t think it’s just a partisan issue.”

“Right now we’re in a state where it seems like this is another unstrategic, incompetent escalation by the president without any real plan of where we’re going," Steyer said, "without any real process for decision making and without any allies or process that would give us comfort that in fact he’s acting in a strategic and thoughtful way.”