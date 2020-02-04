Timetable for new county engineering building comes into clearer focus at Cerro Gordo Supervisors meeting

One of the bigger ticket, new expenditures for Cerro Gordo County in 2020 is the construction of a new engineering building.
Just west of the county's law enforcement center, on Lark Avenue in Mason City, it's a $1 million-plus commitment in 2020 from the county and will be partially funded through the sale of properties with buildings that will be rendered obsolete once the new building is finished.
Now the scheduling for exactly when that will happen is being rolled out.
At Tuesday morning's regularly scheduled Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors meeting, Board Chair Tim Latham asked County Engineer Brandon Billings for an update on the building process.
"About two weeks from now, there’ll be a meeting for the contractors to come in and ask questions to get clarifications on things they don’t understand. And then I think it was (February) 27, that the bids are due," Billings informed the board. He said that then, with bids in, the board would decided to accept a bid or discontinue the project, for the time being, at the March 3 supervisors meeting.
The target date to break ground has been April and the end goal is still to be done before the year is over with. Bergland and Cram has been responsible for crafting designs for the building which Billings has said will allow the county engineer workers to respond faster to everywhere else in Cerro Gordo.
