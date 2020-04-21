Three winners so far in Globe's April Fool's Bracket Madness tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Globe Gazette has selected its Round 3 gift card winner as part of its April Fool's Bracket Madness online tournament.

Congratulations to John Dallas, our third round winner, who will receive a $25 gift card from Floyd and Leonard, one of the four sponsors of the contest.

Here are the other winners so far:

Round 1 - $25 Moorman gift card – Gary Moore

Round 2 - $25 McCloskey gift card – Jeremy Lessor

Want to get in on the gift card action? All you have to do is play. We've put together a bracket of 64 college basketball teams who have been going head to head, with the team that garners the most votes moving forward.

A random voter is picked in each round to win a gift card from one of the tournament's sponsors.

Round four voting opens Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Join in the fun at https://bit.ly/2Ka7s9s.

