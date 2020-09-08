Three sex offenders jailed for registry violations over weekend in Cerro Gordo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Police Department arrested three men over Labor Day weekend, on separate charges of failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements.

David Wayne Fry, 57, was brought in on a registration violation charge when a tip from the public led to the discovery that Fry had moved twice without disclosing his whereabouts to officials according to the police report. The charge was upgraded to a felony because it is Fry's second violation offense. He is being held on $5,000 bail.

Paul Bernard Grell IV, 22, was arrested on Saturday, after police say he was found in a stolen vehicle. Grell, who initially told officers his name was Jason Samuelson, was taken into custody on an active warrant for a sex offender registry violation in June. He was also charged with providing false information. Grell is being held on $1,000 bail.

Andre Lamar Smith, 33, was also arrested Saturday for apparently failing to update the sex offender registry with his present location, after a landlord notified authorities they evicted Smith from his previously listed residence, according to court documents. Smith is being held on $2,000 bail.

All are being housed in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

