Three killed in Wright County crash

Three people were killed, two remain unidentified, in a crash at around 7 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 160th Street north of Holmes.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 27-year-old Jorge Marih Lopez Lopez of Britt and two unknown occupants of a 2007 BMW 525 were found dead by first responders when they arrived on scene.

All three of the deceased were taken to the Wright County Medical Examiner's Office by Ewing Funeral Home. The Iowa State Patrol confirmed the names of the unknown occupants are either unknown or not being released as of Tuesday afternoon.

The BMW crashed with a 2020 Mack Anthem semitrailer driven by 20-year-old Braxton William Matthew Murphy of Eldora. A passenger in the semi sustained minor injuries. Murphy appeared to be unharmed.

The crash is under investigation. Assisting agencies included the Clarion Fire Department, Clarion EMS, the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Wright County Emergency Management, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Wright County Medical Examiner's Office.