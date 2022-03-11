Three injured in two-vehicle crash in North Iowa

A two-vehicle collision in Mason City Friday morning sent three people to the hospital with injuries.

Around 10:40 a.m. authorities responded to a report of a crash near the Hy-Vee West parking lot, according to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol.

Terry Wolters, 69, of Mason City, was driving a 2019 Transit Bus when he experienced a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, colliding head-on with a 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by 79-year-old Bobby Dirks of Mason City. The report states that after striking Dirks' vehicle, the bus struck a tree in the Hy-Vee parking lot, and came to a rest.

Wolters was transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, as was Dirks and his passenger 77-year-old Joyce Dirks.

It was not immediately clear from the report whether the bus is city- or county-owned, or if it is owned by a private party. No passengers were listed for Wolters.

Mason City Fire and Ambulance and Clear Lake Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

