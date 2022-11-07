 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three injured in Saturday crash in rural Clear Lake

Three people were injured and transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 21-year-old DeSaun Ronald Smith of North Las Vegas was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey westbound on 300th Street just after 8 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by 42-year-old Michael John Lester of Clear Lake at the intersection of 300th Street and Grouse Avenue.

Smith struck the passenger-side door causing both vehicles to enter the southwest ditch. 

Kmaurian Philogene was a passenger in Smith's vehicle at the time of the crash. 

Smith was transported by a Clear Lake Ambulance, Philogene and Lester were transported by the Mason City Ambulance. 

