Three Clear Lake employees will retire before Sept. 30

Three Clear Lake employees have opted to participate in the city’s new early retirement incentive program.

Paul Chizek, Linda Nelson and Joe Weigel will retire before Sept. 30 and partake in the program, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory told the City Council Monday evening.

“It will be difficult to say the least, daunting for sure to replace all three of these folks,” he said.

Chizek, a Clear Lake police lieutenant, has been with the city for 32 years; Nelson, city finance director, has been with the city for nearly 31 years, and Weigel, public works director, has been with the city for about 31 and a half years.

They are participating in the voluntary retirement incentive program the City Council approved earlier this month.

The program assists eligible city employees who wish to retire but can’t due to health insurance coverage concerns.

To be eligible for the voluntary program, participants:

Must be currently employed in a benefited full-time or full-time equivalent position with the City of Clear Lake.

Must be 56 or older upon their retirement from the city.

Must have no less than 25 years of continuous employment with the city.