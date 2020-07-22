Three Clear Lake employees will retire before Sept. 30

Three Clear Lake employees have opted to participate in the city’s new early retirement incentive program.
Paul Chizek, Linda Nelson and Joe Weigel will retire before Sept. 30 and partake in the program, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory told the City Council Monday evening.
“It will be difficult to say the least, daunting for sure to replace all three of these folks,” he said.
Chizek, a Clear Lake police lieutenant, has been with the city for 32 years; Nelson, city finance director, has been with the city for nearly 31 years, and Weigel, public works director, has been with the city for about 31 and a half years.
They are participating in the voluntary retirement incentive program the City Council approved earlier this month.
The program assists eligible city employees who wish to retire but can’t due to health insurance coverage concerns.
To be eligible for the voluntary program, participants:
- Must be currently employed in a benefited full-time or full-time equivalent position with the City of Clear Lake.
- Must be 56 or older upon their retirement from the city.
- Must have no less than 25 years of continuous employment with the city.
Under the program, eligible employees who are 60 will be able to remain on the city’s group health insurance plan under a single policy for up to five years but in no case past 65 years old, or when Medicare eligible.
Participating employees may choose to continue family health insurance coverage by paying for the difference between the cost of a family coverage premium and the city’s contribution toward a single coverage premium.
City employees who retire before 60 years old can use post-retirement accumulated paid leave conversion credit to pay their health insurance premiums; however, if the credit is insufficient to cover the premium to age 60, the employees are responsible for paying them.
The post-retirement accumulated paid leave conversion credit allows eligible full-time city employees to convert accumulated paid leave hours, including sick, vacation, personal and comp time, to a dollar-based credit to pay premiums for coverage under the city’s group health insurance program, the resolution states.
Under the program, eligible employees must retire from employment with the city between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.
Chizek will retire in August and Nelson and Weigel will leave in September, Flory said.
Notice of intent to retire under the program needed to be filed with Flory before July 17.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
