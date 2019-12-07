A Friday night call to police about a threat involving the safety of some people at a Mason City hotel turned out to be a hoax, according to law enforcement.
Mason City Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express, 3041 Fourth Street SW, at 9:57 p.m. for a report of a threat involving the safety of multiple individuals including two minors.
Officers on the scene went room by room through the hotel and determined there was no threat. Traffic to and from the hotel as well along the frontage road off Hwy. 122 was restricted while the search was ongoing.
The Police Department was assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Mason City Fire Department.
