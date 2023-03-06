Dozens of people gathered at the Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City on Saturday for a wine-tasting event to raise money to help prevent homelessness in the area.

The event, put on by the Sunrise Rotary, benefitted Friends of the Family, a multi-county organization that helps those experiencing homelessness to find permanent housing. Friends of the Family also does outreach to residents without homes, providing care packages.

“The Friends of the Family is an incredible organization doing much-needed work here in Cerro Gordo County and elsewhere in North Iowa,” Rotarian co-chair Dennis Renner said in a statement. “There is an actual homelessness problem in the area, and Friends of the Family works in multiple ways to address it."

Tickets sold for $50 each, and while the total amount raised isn't yet known, according to Friends of the Family Director of Community Engagement Michelle Simon, the event had garnered around $12,000 in sponsorships alone.

"We have recently increased our funding and want to grow our presence. Events like this give us an opportunity to talk to people about what we do and grow support," Simon said.

Director of Programs Will Bird said he was grateful for the Sunrise Rotary and its decision to make Friends of the Family the beneficiary of the fundraiser. "I'm really thankful for the community support," Bird said. "Every dollar raised goes toward individuals and families experiencing homelessness to connect with permanent housing.

Friends of the Family's mission is to provide safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.