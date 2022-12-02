Thompson man sentenced to 10 years for sex abuse

A Thompson man originally charged with first-degree kidnapping was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday in Winnebago County District Court.

According to court records, 49-year-old Lee Vandyke Carter was convicted of false imprisonment and third-degree sexual assault in September by a jury. He was originally faced life in prison for the kidnapping charge, along with a second-degree sex abuse charge that carries up to 25 years in jail. The jury opted to convict Carter of lesser charges made available as options for a verdict.

The affidavit states that Carter took a female against her will from a Lake Mills apartment building and taking her to his residence at 385 Monroe St. in Thompson where he forced her to perform sexual acts. When the victim would not comply he used household objects and his hands to strike her.

The victim had visible injuries and Carter threatened to kill her.

The one-year sentence for false imprisonment and 10-year sex abuse sentence were ordered to run concurrently.

Carter also faces a felony assault charge for allegedly assaulting another inmate at the Winnebago County Jail on Nov. 5. The affidavit in that case states that Carter punched the man because he believed the alleged victim switched the channel during a sports game Carter was watching and he believed the man and another inmate were talking about him behind his back.

The other inmate suffered a broken nose and nasal contusion. He was treated at the Hancock Memorial Hospital. Carter faces up to five years in prison for the alleged assault.