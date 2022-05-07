Thompson man killed, one injured in Kossuth County semi crash

A semi crash near Algona left one person dead and another seriously injured Friday morning.

Authorities say around 9 a.m., 49-year-old Chad Bjork, of Albert City, Iowa, was traveling south on 70th Avenue in a 2000 Freightliner semi when he failed to yield at the intersection of 160th Street, striking a 2006 Peterbilt semi driven by 48-year-old Allan Schuler of Thompson.

Both semis came to rest in the ditch where they caught fire. Bjork was airlifted to MercyOne in Mason City with serious injuries. Schuler died at the scene, according to a report issued by the Iowa State Patrol

Kossuth County Sheriff's Office, Algona Police Department, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Kossuth County EMS, Algona Fire Department, and the Kossuth County Medical Examiner all assisted at the scene.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

