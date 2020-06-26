Thomas Shovein declares for Cerro Gordo County recorder race

Nearly a month after two candidates declared for an open Cerro Gordo County recorder race, a third candidate has now entered.
Thomas (TJ) Shovein announced as a candidate for the GOP in the race this week which makes him the second Republican to declare after local businessman Steve Minert. AnnMarie Legler, an aide to retiring Cerro Gordo County Recorder Colleen Pearce, is running as a Democrat.
Shovein is a lifelong Mason City resident who has spent the past four years working in county government as the deputy treasurer. According to Shovein, that particular work makes him well suited for the recorder position.
"I believe my management experience as a Deputy Treasurer and strong work ethic will prove to be the best candidate for this position," he said in an email. "I have also proven my ability to learn new jobs quickly and take on challenges. I believe i possess a level of work experience and abilities that put me above."
If elected, Shovein said he would "continue the solid foundation that Colleen Pearce has laid in the Recorder's office and continue to seek new ways to improve the office to better serve Cerro Gordo County as your County Recorder."
Pearce is stepping down on June 30 after more than 30 years on the job.
Once Pearce does retire, County Auditor Adam Wedmore will take on the roles of the recorder (certifying records, providing reports to county and state agencies, issuing hunting and fishing licenses) and then a special election for the open seat will be held in the fall. Since Pearce was last elected in 2018, there are still two years left to her term. Whoever is elected will serve the remainder of the term which ends December 31, 2022.
According to Wedmore, each party (Republican and Democrat) will have the opportunity to nominate one candidate each at a special county convention. The candidate nominated for each party will be on the ballot, pending that party filing paperwork.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
