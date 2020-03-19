You are the owner of this article.
‘This is worst-case scenario for many of us’: Clear Lake businesses brace for impact of COVID-19
‘This is worst-case scenario for many of us’: Clear Lake businesses brace for impact of COVID-19

Clear Lake curbside - 1

Cabin Coffee on Main Street in Clear Lake is offering curbside pickup to its customers in the wake of Gov. Reynolds' order to restrict all restaurant and bars from serving dine-in guests in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

John and Whitney Mixdorf were ready to implement their summer hours at South Shore Donut Co. this week.

Instead, they — like many other small business owners in Clear Lake — are bracing for what likely will be a slow and difficult transition into the city’s summer tourism season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Businesses in Clear Lake are used to saving up money from our busy summers to survive the slow winter months, but we plan on business slowly increasing starting in March and April. Not this,” Whitney Mixdorf said. “This is worst-case scenario for many of us.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that includes limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses until at least the end of the month in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

There were 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, but that number is expected to grow in the future.

Clear Lake curbside - 2

A sign on Cabin Coffee notifies customers that curbside pickup is available.

Under the governor’s order, all restaurants and bars were required to close their dine-in areas to the public at noon Tuesday, but they are still able to provide drive-thru, carryout or delivery services.

Chad Schreck, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. president and CEO, told the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening that the agency is concerned about the impact the coronavirus will have on small businesses throughout the area.

Based on conversations with business owners, traffic is slow and it’s hurting them, he said.

“A lot of them are operating on a cash-flow basis, and right now, there’s not a lot of flow,” Schreck said.

Since the governor’s announcement, many Clear Lake businesses have announced modifications to their services to remain open and safe during the statewide public health disaster, and they are relying on community support.

“The nice thing about being in a small community is that these businesses have the flexibility to provide services in a different way,” said Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Chamber president and CEO.

Each summer, events, like Thursdays on Main, Fourth of July and the Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival, and the beautiful backdrop of the lake draw thousands of people to Clear Lake to eat, shop and relax, and its businesses rely on that influx of people to thrive.

Clear Lake curbside - 3

Cookies Etc., on Main Street in Clear Lake has no public seating and is largely unaffected by Gov. Reynolds' order to restrict all restaurant and bars from serving dine-in guests in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a shop local campaign on its website and social media pages, including a giveaway, to encourage residents to rally behind their local businesses by supporting them in whatever way they can.

South Shore Donut Co. planned to expand to its summer operations this week by adding Wednesday and Thursday hours, but they decided not to because of the outbreak.

In the meantime, the shop has switched to to-go only orders and contactless delivery options in Clear Lake and Mason City. South Shore Donut Co. also added gift certificates to its online shop in hopes people will purchase them now and use them later.

“Local support is beyond essential for us to survive the COVID-19 crisis,” Whitney Mixdorf said.

Simply Nourished, an organic, specialty and local food grocery store, is offering curbside grocery pay and pick up.

Starting Wednesday, Fareways across Iowa, including those in Clear Lake and Mason City, altered their shopping hours to accommodate high-risk customers.

Between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m., customers age 65 and older, as well as expecting mothers and those with increased susceptibility to serious illnesses are allowed to shop the store before the general public is let in so that they can more easily obtain their daily necessities.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fareway is open to the public. These hours allow staff additional time for tasks like cleaning and restocking without being overworked.

A list of more Clear Lake businesses and the services they’re offering can be found online at www.clearlakeiowa.com or by following the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

