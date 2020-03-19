‘This is worst-case scenario for many of us’: Clear Lake businesses brace for impact of COVID-19

John and Whitney Mixdorf were ready to implement their summer hours at South Shore Donut Co. this week.

Instead, they — like many other small business owners in Clear Lake — are bracing for what likely will be a slow and difficult transition into the city’s summer tourism season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Businesses in Clear Lake are used to saving up money from our busy summers to survive the slow winter months, but we plan on business slowly increasing starting in March and April. Not this,” Whitney Mixdorf said. “This is worst-case scenario for many of us.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that includes limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses until at least the end of the month in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

There were 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, but that number is expected to grow in the future.

Under the governor’s order, all restaurants and bars were required to close their dine-in areas to the public at noon Tuesday, but they are still able to provide drive-thru, carryout or delivery services.