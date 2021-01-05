‘This is a big day’: Clear Lake care center residents, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

Sheri Weaver-Isvik has never looked forward to a shot before Tuesday morning.
Weaver-Isvik, Oakwood Care Center administrator, is among more than 100 residents and staff who received the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic administered by CVS Pharmacy at the facility in Clear Lake.
“We’ve heard about the vaccine all year, and it’s just wonderful that it’s finally here and finally in Oakwood,” she said. “This is a big day. This is a day I’ll remember always.”
Weaver-Isvik, who was scheduled to be vaccinated at 11 a.m., was the facility’s first to receive it.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions in place at Oakwood Care Center for the health and safety of its residents and staff, the Globe Gazette was unable to witness the “big moment” in person, but Weaver-Isvik agreed to be vaccinated during a Zoom meeting after a brief interview.
CVS Pharmacy administered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Oakwood Care Center, which consists of two doses given three weeks apart.
In the video, Weaver-Isvik says, “Boy, I didn’t even feel it. You did a great job,” after a CVS pharmacist gives her the vaccine.
A woman, who is not on camera, can be heard saying, “She’s vaccinated,” which is followed by cheers.
The vaccine clinic signaled hope for a skilled nursing and long-term care facility that has been on lockdown since March, said Weaver-Isvik.
“I cant even tell you what a big moment this is,” she said. “This is the first real concrete way that we can take a step on opening up Oakwood again.”
Oakwood Care Center, like many other nursing homes across the country, have had visitor restrictions in place for months to protect its residents and staff from contracting the coronavirus.
Residents have been forced to adapt to a lifestyle that relies heavily on virtual, outdoor and window visits to stay connected with their families and friends, and staff have focused on offering one-on-one activities versus group ones within the facility.
“We’re doing anything that we possibly can ot make sure that we can get Oakwood opened up as soon as possible,” Weaver-Isvik said. “Our residents deserve it so much and they are the real heroes in all this.”
Weaver-Isvik, who has been the care center administrator for more than 20 years and a nurse for longer, said the pandemic is unlike anything she’s seen in her health care career.
She said she’s proud of the Oakwood Care Center staff for stepping up to pick up shifts and extra hours to make sure the residents get the care they deserve during the pandemic.
The past nine months have not been without challenges, Weaver-Isvik admits, but she said the care center has received wonderful support from its community, including people who’ve sent cards and gifts and more for its residents and staff.
“It’s just been unbelievable how much support we’ve had,” she said.
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in long-term care facilities began Dec. 28 across Iowa.
CVS Pharmacy is one of three pharmacies participating in a federal program to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Iowa. The others are Community Pharmacy and Walgreens.
ABCM Corp., which owns and operates Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, partnered with CVS/Omnicare for vaccines to be administered through the Pharmacy Provider Vaccination Program to its various locations.
Oakwood Care Center is one of 31 rehabilitation and long-term care centers owned and operated by ABCM Corp. in Iowa. In addition, it owns or manages 24 independent and assisted living facilities throughout the state, including The Courtyard Independent & Assisted Living in Clear Lake.
When each ABCM Corp. location was scheduled to have their COVID-19 vaccine clinics was determined by the pharmacy, said Jessica Sunstrom, ABCM Corp. pharmacy consultant.
“We are thrilled to have several ABCM locations with the vaccine administered last week and several scheduled for this week, including Oakwood Care Center,” she said.
Residents and staff at Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center in Mason City, another ABCM Corp. facility, are tentatively scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next week, a company spokeswoman said.
ABCM Corp. is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in an effort to slow, and eventually stop, the spread of the virus.
To show its appreciation to its employees who choose to get vaccinated, ABCM Corp. is offering incentive bonuses during the first and second rounds of the vaccine, ABCM CEO Richard Allbee said in a press release.
“I just know the only way that we’re going to get beyond this pandemic is if people are willing to get vaccinated,” said Weaver-Isvik. “We just encourage people to make that decision to help us move past this pandemic so, you know, it’s one way we can get back to some sense of normalcy in our lives.”
