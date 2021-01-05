‘This is a big day’: Clear Lake care center residents, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine clinic signaled hope for a skilled nursing and long-term care facility that has been on lockdown since March, said Weaver-Isvik.

“I cant even tell you what a big moment this is,” she said. “This is the first real concrete way that we can take a step on opening up Oakwood again.”

Oakwood Care Center, like many other nursing homes across the country, have had visitor restrictions in place for months to protect its residents and staff from contracting the coronavirus.

Residents have been forced to adapt to a lifestyle that relies heavily on virtual, outdoor and window visits to stay connected with their families and friends, and staff have focused on offering one-on-one activities versus group ones within the facility.

“We’re doing anything that we possibly can ot make sure that we can get Oakwood opened up as soon as possible,” Weaver-Isvik said. “Our residents deserve it so much and they are the real heroes in all this.”

Weaver-Isvik, who has been the care center administrator for more than 20 years and a nurse for longer, said the pandemic is unlike anything she’s seen in her health care career.