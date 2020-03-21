There were no cold feet during this Mason City ice arena wedding

It was a wedding the likes of which no one in Mason City has seen before.
While couples have likely walked down the aisle to the April Wine song “Just Between You And Me,” it’s a good bet they didn’t drive up to the minister on Zamboni and Olympia ice resurfacers.
That was the scene Saturday morning at the Mason City ice arena as longtime Zamboni driver Scott Lloyd and arena administrative assistant Deeann Grant Kite exchanged vows on the ice they both take great care in grooming.
Scott drove the Zamboni in from the north side of the ice, while Deeann approached from the south side driving the Olympia. They met in front of the scoring table and formed the perfect backdrop for two people who have been a big part of The Barn and the new ice arena to be married.
With longtime Mason City youth hockey coach John Lloyd standing up for Scott, and Deeann’s daughter Shannon Jarvis serving as her mother’s witness, family friend and ordained minister Margaret Hutchens presided over a nuptials filled with plenty of ice and hockey metaphors and references to the life the two have lived together so far and the life that is ahead.
And there was no mistaking the bride and groom have close ties to the North Iowa Bulls and teams that preceded them. Scott wore a jersey from the Bulls’ 2015 national championship team, while Deeann wore an “Outlaws” jersey from the years prior to the Bulls.
After the rings were presented and a kiss by the couple made it official, Hutchens said, “I legally proclaim what has already happened in your hearts.”
The service ended with Deeann singing the Lonestar song “Amazed,” to her now husband, and Hutchens saying: “It’s my pleasure to introduce you to the Lloyds – Deeann and Scott.”
Turns out, there would be no cold feet on Saturday.
Planning hiccup
Deeann said the idea to have the “unique” arena wedding was hatched a few weeks ago when the two were sitting at the Willow Run Lounge – the place where the couple first met 18 years ago. She said since her and Scott live and breathe hockey, the new arena would be the perfect setting to tie the knot.
“We thought it would be unique,” Deeann said. “We haven’t heard of a wedding quite like this taking place on ice, and it certainly hasn’t happened in Mason City. The arenas have been such a big part of our lives, there isn’t a more perfect place for us to be married.”
Deeann said she and Scott were looking for a small wedding with close friends and family attending, but having to book the arena in advance and putting it on the schedule made it public. That created a buzz in the arena and word got out.
“A lot of people were going to be there,” she said. “We were even going to open the arena doors for anyone who wanted to come in and watch.”
But then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
That changed a whole lot of things, Deeann said. With local, state and national government saying groups of 10 or more meeting would be dangerous, the wedding was once again going to be a small affair.
“It should have been a whole lot different,” Deeann said. “We really wanted our arena family to be there and it breaks our hearts they couldn’t be. But we did a Facebook Live so they could watch the ceremony. At least we’ll be able to put smiles on the faces of people who are stuck at home.”
One person who wasn’t going to miss the nuptials was Scott’s mother, Barbara Lloyd. She said not having more family and friends at the ceremony was sad, but she had to be there.
“This is first,” said Barbara, who has been married to John Lloyd for 59 years. “It was wonderful, and very appropriate for our family. Deeann has been a part of our family since she came into Scott’s life. We’re lucky to have her in our family.”
While Deeann and Scott were very pleased with how the ceremony went off without a hitch, despite not having a rehearsal. Though, they were sad their wedding reception would have to wait until after the pandemic is over and larger groups of people will be able to gather.
“The wedding was beautiful, but we’ll have to wait to celebrate,” Deeann said. “Right now, the after party will have to wait. Our honeymoon will be getting back to work shaving the ice here and at the old arena. We’ll celebrate with friends soon.”
Before leaving the arena, the now married couple had their first difference of opinion. Scott made sure to remind Deeann that the jersey she was wearing was really his and that he would want it back. With the name Lloyd stitched on the back, it won’t be so cut and dry.
“That jersey is still mine,” Scott said.