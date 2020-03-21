There were no cold feet during this Mason City ice arena wedding

But then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

That changed a whole lot of things, Deeann said. With local, state and national government saying groups of 10 or more meeting would be dangerous, the wedding was once again going to be a small affair.

“It should have been a whole lot different,” Deeann said. “We really wanted our arena family to be there and it breaks our hearts they couldn’t be. But we did a Facebook Live so they could watch the ceremony. At least we’ll be able to put smiles on the faces of people who are stuck at home.”

One person who wasn’t going to miss the nuptials was Scott’s mother, Barbara Lloyd. She said not having more family and friends at the ceremony was sad, but she had to be there.

“This is first,” said Barbara, who has been married to John Lloyd for 59 years. “It was wonderful, and very appropriate for our family. Deeann has been a part of our family since she came into Scott’s life. We’re lucky to have her in our family.”

While Deeann and Scott were very pleased with how the ceremony went off without a hitch, despite not having a rehearsal. Though, they were sad their wedding reception would have to wait until after the pandemic is over and larger groups of people will be able to gather.