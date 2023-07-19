Mitchell County is off to see the wizard.

At this year’s Cedar Summerstock Theater, which gives local kids a chance to work with talented drama students from across the country, the final show of the 2023 season will be “The Wizard of Oz.” Opening night is 7 p.m., Thursday, July 27 at the Cedar River Complex in Osage.

The cast practices at South Square in St. Ansgar.

Most of the child actors in this year’s production are playing poppies, munchkins and flying monkeys. Two of these stars are Dylan Marcks, 13, of St. Ansgar and Graham Bremer, 11, of Osage. They are both veterans of CST.

Dorothy

The college performers arrived in Mitchell County in May. They love what they do and for the most part don’t mind the workload – they understand what it takes to become a professional. The actors rehearse from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with only Sunday afternoon and Monday off.

They have already performed “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” “Forever Plaid” and “Church Basement Ladies.” They are still holding those shows as they practice for “The Wizard of Oz” – they have their matinee performances on Sunday.

Playing the lead role of Dorothy this year is Elizabeth Vichness, 20. She is a Virginia native who attends Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania. Performers and technicians have come to CST from across the country. This year, there are around 30 participants from Colorado, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Delaware and Maine.

Vichness is a double major in theater and business administration. It is her first time in the Midwest.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Vichness said. “I love all the wind turbines. I want to get to the top of one. I’ve met wonderful people I would never have met under different circumstances – college students from across the country. Everyone’s been really kind.”

Vichness loves live theater. Her favorite is comedy because of its audience interaction. She says that the audience is its own character in “Church Basement Ladies.”

“The show wouldn’t be the same without the audience we get every night,” Vichness said.

Wicked Witch

While Olivia Reiter, 21, who plays the Wicked Witch of the West, is originally from Waterloo, she had never heard of CST until a friend of hers performed there and told Reiter all about her experience.

“There are thousands of summerstocks I could’ve auditioned for,” Reiter said.

She serves as an ad hoc chaperone for those who have never been to Iowa. One of her first duties was to explain what a casserole was.

“I hope they never leave so I can hang out with them forever,” Reiter said.

Reiter will be a senior this fall at Oklahoma City University, where she plans to earn a bachelor of music in music theater. She has been singing her entire life. Growing up, she performed at the Waterloo Community Playhouse and the Cedar Falls Community Theater.

Her goal is to become a professional actress. She wants to stay in the business in whatever way she can.

“There’s nothing like it,” Reiter said of acting. “Creating a space for people to get away from their regular lives – making people laugh and cry. The energy of an audience is so fulfilling. It’s like getting to play every day of my life. I feel like I’ve got the best job in the universe. I get to be a big kid and be creative.”

“I like telling stories,” Vichness said of her love of acting. “Especially those that usually don’t get to be told, and presenting those to audiences.”

Nancy Lee

Young actors Bremer and Marcks are making their marks in a humble way. This is their fourth and fifth years performing at CST, respectively. There is stage fright, but it is not too bad. Every actor, including Vichness and Reiter, has to eventually overcome stage fright.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve channeled that energy into excitement,” Reiter said. “Now it’s become such a part of my life, when I go onstage I settle in. The crowd is nothing to be afraid of. They came here wanting to love you.”

“A lot of it’s about trust,” Vichness said. “You have to develop that. You trust yourself that you know the lines and everything is going to go well and you trust everyone else that they know what they’re doing. They’re going to be amazing even if you mess up. They’ll cover for you, and you’ll cover for them. It’s about teamwork. It’s a tight-knit group.”

In some ways, the youngest performers are too young to have stage fright. Children are born actors. They play pretend every day.

“I really like acting,” Marcks said. “I like making the audience laugh.”

“I love acting,” Bremer said. “It’s super fun, and I enjoy the cast.”

Last year, Nora Balsley played the lead role of Matilda in the musical of the same name. This year, the local actors are taking more of a backseat. Bremer and Marcks only have a few lines, such as the lollipop guild song.

The college students help the local actors.

Nancy Lee is the founder of CST and a classically trained musician. She knows when to give the kids a break, but she also must be a taskmaster.

“With this many kids, you have to be,” Reiter said. “We’re coming to the end of a long week. Once we get in our costumes, it will all settle down. It’s a big group of kids. It’s a lot to ask from them.

“But Nancy (Lee)’s very sweet. She’s been doing a wonderful job. She’s great. You can tell she cares about each of us.”

“She’s a very genuine person,” Vichness said. “She genuinely wants what’s best for everyone. I wish there were three of her to go around.”

Reiter added that all the adults involved care about the actors.

Toto

Reiter’s job as the wicked witch is to scare the munchkins.

“I don’t think I’m succeeding,” Reiter said. “They all kind of laugh at me. I don’t think I’m as scary as I’d hoped.”

In Church Basement Ladies, Reiter unintentionally provided another layer of humor. During one of her songs, she uses a fly swatter as a prop to threaten and scare a younger character. At one point, Reiter smacks the fly swatter on a tray.

It was a regular fly swatter, which Reiter had grabbed from the kitchen. Bits of the plastic were already coming off, but Reiter thought nothing of it.

During the third show, she smacked the tray as usual.

“I wasn’t looking at it, but I heard a clatter, and I thought a piece had fallen off,” Reiter said. “The next time I bring it in front of me, I see it’s just the wire. The entire plastic part is gone. So for the entire four-minute song I’m threatening her with a metal wire. It was the hardest I’ve ever worked to not break. I could see laughter in the eyes of the girl I was working with.”

It was memorable for the audience as well. One woman saw Reiter a few days later and said, “I was there when the fly swatter broke!”

Vichness is still trying to train the dog who is playing Toto. While the dog, Ginger, is well-behaved, this is her first time acting. One of her owners is playing a tree in the show.

“She’s night quite interested in me yet,” Vichness said. “She’ll run in the other direction, so we have to figure out what to do. I have to figure out how to hold the dog and how to dance. We’ve had to bribe the dog with treats. Originally she did not want the treats, so we switched the brand.”

Ginger’s owner, Olivia, is one of three Olivia’s in the show. Olivia Reiter said it has caused some confusion.

Acting

Bremer said this may be his favorite play yet. It is the first time he has lines. Once he gets accustomed to his role, he is not afraid to speak in public.

“You are the backbone of this show,” Reiter said jokingly.

Bremer would like to become an actor when he grows up. He wants to study theater in college.

“I didn’t know until I was 16 that this was something I really wanted to do,” Vichness said to Bremer and Marcks. “So you guys have a long time. Even if you don’t want to study it, you can study chemistry and still be in all the shows.”

Before Reiter reached her senior year of high school, she wanted to be a band teacher.

Marcks wants to be an engineer. He’s good at solving problems.

No matter what these four actors do with their lives, right now, they’re in the middle of Iowa preparing for “The Wizard of Oz.” No one can take that away from them. Come opening night, once the curtains open, they will assume their roles, and hope that Toto does not literally run away with the show.

Opening night

Opening night for The Wizard of Oz is 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at the Cedar River Complex in Osage. Other performances will be July 28-30, August 3-6, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m.

Tickets Information: adults $25, students and children $10. Tickets available at the door, at St. Ansgar State Bank, the Cedar River Complex and online at Cedarsummerstock.org.