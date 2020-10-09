The Sports Page cited by Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division

The Sports Page in Mason City has been cited by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division for not complying with social distancing measures required by the state, the ABD announced in a Friday press release.

On Sept. 18, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Emergency Public Health Disaster Proclamation, in order to help slow Iowa's continued spread of COVID-19.

The proclamation requires restaurants to ensure that there is at least six feet of distance between groups or individuals dining alone. All patrons are required to be seated at a table, booth, or bar and consume their food and beverage while seated there. Establishments are also required to keep patrons from congregating together closer than six feet.

According to the ABD's complaint, on or about Oct. 2, the Sports Page failed to comply with Reynolds’ order by failing to ensure that at least six feet of physical distance was kept between groups or individuals dining or drinking alone.