The Sports Page agrees to pay $1,000 to Iowa ABD

"You can help us as customers. We ask you and have asked our staff to make sure you take a seat as you enter to enjoy a meal or a beverage with us. We simply cannot have people standing or walking around. There are new signs posted for no standing areas. We have removed seats to allow for more social distancing. If you will be coming in with a large group please call ahead for reservations."

As of Friday, there were 1,215 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County and 23 deaths.