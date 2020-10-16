The Sports Page agrees to pay $1,000 to Iowa ABD

The Sports Page bar in Mason City has reached a settlement with the Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD), one week after the bar was cited by the ABD for failing to adhere to COVID-19 related social distancing measures required by the state. The settlement was announced in a press release from the Iowa ABD.
The Sports Page will pay a $1,000 fine as a result of the agreement.
In the original complaint, the ABD cited the bar for several violations of Gov. Kim Reynolds Sept. 18 Emergency Public Health Disaster Proclamation, including failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth, or bar while eating food or drinking beverages, failing to limit patrons from gathering together closer than six feet, and failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.
When reached for comment, a bar employee named "Marc," who did not provide his last name, declined to comment, saying, "It doesn't matter what we quote, you just write whatever you want anyway."
In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Sports Page apologized to its customers for the violations and announced enhanced social distancing measures as a result, saying, in part:
"We would like to apologize to the public and our customers for not being more proactive when it comes to these sections of the Iowa Code.
