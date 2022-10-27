The River II breaks ground in Mason City

Talon Development held a groundbreaking event Thursday for its second apartment development in Mason City.

The four-story, 93-unit apartment complex will be located a block north and west of the The River apartments, along the banks of Willow Creek. The building is set to open in fall 2023.

The complex, The River II, will have floor plans ranging from studio up to two-bedroom units. As stated in a media release, apartment amenities will include in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a community room, a parcel room, and a fitness center.

Josh Kruger, Talon Development President, said up to 80% of the development site is situated within the 100-year flood plain. “So it's been a little bit more difficult for developers to make sites like this work,” he said.

It has taken 20 months of coordinated effort between his team, Mason City engineers and the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation. Iowa Economic Development Agency (IEDA.)

Talon also worked with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in remediation efforts of the brownfield, or potentially contaminated ground, on this site. “It’s been a lot of work, but it’s going to be rewarding,” Kruger said.

“Last time we were in an empty, underutilized parking lot. Now we’ve got this incredible investment, this incredible amenity that’s attracted people to our downtown,” said Chad Schreck, President and CEO of North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation. “Now, we’re standing in what was a former brownfield, that was designated by the DNR as a place to stay away from. It’s looked that way for a long time, but these guys were fearless."

Schreck said the Iowa Economic Development Authority put a $1.5 million Brownfield Tax Credit into this project, which made it viable and successful. "These kinds of sites would not get developed without that," Schreck said.