The news stops for no one: Longtime Globe Gazette building damaged in apparent fire

As the Globe Gazette transitions to new offices, the Mason City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the paper's former location at 300 N. Washington Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the south side of the building, but Lt. Tiffany Creekmur from the Mason City Police Department stated that no flames had been confirmed.

No employees were in the building at the time of the call, but one firefighter could be seen receiving treatment at the scene before being loaded into an ambulance.

Movers were scheduled to bring the bulk of the Globe's contents from the 60-year-old building to the new offices on South Taft Avenue on Monday morning.

Globe Gazette Publisher Janet Johnson stated how lucky it was that no one was working at the time. Circulation employees would normally have been in the building, had the fire been any other day.