The news stops for no one: Longtime Globe Gazette building damaged in apparent fire
Globe fire - looking Northwest

A hydrant sprays water at the scene of an apparent fire at the longtime Globe Gazette building on North Washington Avenue Sunday night.

As the Globe Gazette transitions to new offices, the Mason City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the paper's former location at 300 N. Washington Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the south side of the building, but Lt. Tiffany Creekmur from the Mason City Police Department stated that no flames had been confirmed.

Globe - fire - MCFD injury

A fire fighter receives oxygen as he's moved to an ambulance on the scene of an apparent fire at the longtime Globe Gazette building Sunday night.

No employees were in the building at the time of the call, but one firefighter could be seen receiving treatment at the scene before being loaded into an ambulance. 

Movers were scheduled to bring the bulk of the Globe's contents from the 60-year-old building to the new offices on South Taft Avenue on Monday morning. 

Globe fire - looking southwest

Mason City Fire and Police departments responded to an apparent fire at the longtime Globe Gazette building on North Washington Avenue Sunday night.

Globe Gazette Publisher Janet Johnson stated how lucky it was that no one was working at the time. Circulation employees would normally have been in the building, had the fire been any other day.

Todd Wilson, who lives next to the Globe building, said he was woken by fire fighters around 9:30 p.m. "It was smoking pretty good for a while on the roof," Wilson said.

"They believe it's (the fire) in the ducts — in the HVAC system," Johnson said. "I'm just so thankful no one was in the building. I hope the fire fighter who was injured is okay."

When asked about the building's contents still inside, which include workstations, newsroom equipment and priceless photos: "(We're) praying for minimal damage," she stated tearfully.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

