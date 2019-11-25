You knew it was coming.
It's the start of the holiday travel season, therefore it means a major storm will strike.
The Des Moines office of the National Weather Service started sending out emails to North Iowa emergency management officials last week.
Snow. Imminent. Travel. Impacted.
And now, here we are. By the end of the day Tuesday, much of North Central Iowa will be under a Winter Storm Watch until mid-day Wednesday, according to the NWS' SitRep (Yes, that is really what they call it).
Weather prognosticators are predicting 4 to 8 inches of snow, for Mason City, Algona, Estherville and Storm Lake. Farther west and south, accumulations dwindle to 1-2 inches, as rain and warmer temperatures replace the snow.
The peak of the storm, with its disruption to travel, should strike Mason City between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Northwest winds will increase Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with gusts up 45 mph, the NWS says. Blowing and drifting snow will drop visibility to less than a 1/2-mile, especially on major roads like I-35, Hwy. 65 and U.S. Hwy. 218.
High temperatures, in the 40s in recent days, will drop to 32 degrees on Wednesday, with lows in the teens. Snow and rain will be on the menu for most of the rest of the week as well.
Travelers should bookmark Iowa DOT's 511 travel site before they hit the road at https://hb.511ia.org/.
