'The hardest decision': Clear Lake woman navigates first Thanksgiving without husband due to Alzheimer's, COVID-19

Tips for caregivers during the holidays, pandemic

November is National Family Caregivers Month and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association is marking these events by recognizing and honoring the 136,000 family members and friends across Iowa who are currently caring for a person living with the disease.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly challenging for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers the past eight months with a reduction in outside care and support services in wake of social distancing guidelines, and many have had to find new, creative ways to engage their loved ones during quarantine.

“This is normally a difficult time of year even during the best of times, but when you put COVID on top of it, it creates a whole new set of circumstances for caregivers and people living with the disease to go through,” said Greg Woods, program specialist and research champion with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter.

Here are some things Woods recommends for people living with the disease, caregivers and families to get through the holidays in the midst of a pandemic:

1. Adjust expectation of what the holidays should be

Things are going to be different not only because of the loved one’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods said, so he encouraged people to be flexible and change how they celebrate whether it’s location, timing or activities to accommodate their loved ones.

“A holiday is a holiday however, wherever and whenever you celebrate,” he said.

2. Downsize the celebration

A smaller celebration with a limited number of people and limited number of activities is recommended not only due to COVID-19 but to ensure person with disease is comfortable.

3. Make sure the person with dementia is included and included safely

While planning a holiday get-together, Woods encouraged those planning to reach out to their family and friends attending beforehand to provide an update on their loved one with dementia and let them know what topics they enjoy and what things upset them.

“Preparing early is going to pay dividends,” he said.

4. Use technology

For caregivers whose loved ones are in a care facility, set up a time to video chat with them, whether it’s through Zoom, FaceTime or another platform.

5. Get a little creative

Woods said families and friends of individuals with dementia in care facilities may need to get a little creative this holiday season. Organize a holiday parade, host a Zoom gathering, write cards including labeled photographs or plan a window visit or outdoor visit, depending on the public health guidelines.

6. Continue traditions with teamwork

Family traditions don’t need to end when loved ones can’t be together over the holidays, he said. If there’s a movie a family watches each year, a food they eat or a game they play, Woods encourages families to ask care facility staff if they can do it so they can make a connection from a distance.

7. Take care of yourself

Caregivers, don’t forget to take care of yourself and be flexible, especially during the holidays, Woods said. The Alzheimer’s Association provides a free 24/7 helpline where specialists and clinicians offer confidential support and information to people living with the disease, caregivers, families and the public.

“This disease can seem really isolating even more so during the pandemic, but know there are resources to help and you’re not alone,” he said.

For more information and resources for caregivers, visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.