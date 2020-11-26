'The hardest decision': Clear Lake woman navigates first Thanksgiving without husband due to Alzheimer's, COVID-19

Trudi Hoil can’t pinpoint the moment she lost her husband of nearly 55 years.
It happened gradually over time.
“The Terry I loved and married is gone, replaced by someone I still care deeply for and want to be there for,” said Hoil, of Clear Lake.
Her husband, Terry, 73, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.
The diagnosis came more than a decade after he retired from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, completed a 20-year service to the U.S. Navy Reserves and worked for several summers as a lake patrol officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Clear Lake.
Terry was in his mid-60s when his family, including his wife and three adult children, started to see changes in his mood and behavior.
He became increasingly agitated, forgetful and easily frustrated, Hoil said.
Terry began having trouble with word recall and association, forgetting events both past and present, skipping meals and obsessing over financial issues, among other things.
He couldn’t complete simple tasks, avoided activities he once enjoyed and became paranoid and negative.
“This behavior was so unlike him,” Hoil said.
She said the final wake-up call came in 2017 when Terry returned from a 10-day fishing trip with friends, and they told her they didn’t feel they could safely take him again.
By that time, Terry had started testing for memory loss, which determined he had early-onset dementia and medication was started.
“(It was) so sad to watch this talented man not be able to draw a clock for 11 o’clock,” Hoil said.
In April 2019, Terry was able to be evaluated at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and his diagnosis of frontal and temporal lobe Alzheimer’s was made.
Hoil said after that some of his problems stabilized but only temporarily.
The paranoia was increasing and the wandering started, which made it unsafe for him to be home alone while Hoil ran errands or visited friends.
She made the decision in February to send Terry to The Salvation Army Adult Day Health Center in Mason City, where the staff were kind and supportive, the three days he was there.
The staff made him feel useful by thinking he was at work, and he loved the bus drivers on the way home, Hoil said.
“I wished I would have sent him sooner,” she said.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic started and the Activity Center closed earlier this year, forcing Terry to stay home — and his behaviors worsened.
It came to a head when he tried to physically stop Hoil from pumping gas and when he wouldn’t let her in the house to unload groceries because he thought someone was inside going to kill them.
“I never knew if he was trying to protect me, or if I was the enemy,” she said, recalling a time when Terry had stopped a police officer driving by to have him talk to her and check the house. “Until that day, I never felt threatened by Terry.”
Hoil cared for her husband at home until his behavior became unsafe for both of them due to the disease, and she decided to place him in a care facility.
On April 7, she dropped Terry off at Good Shepherd Memory Care Unit in Mason City — about 10 miles away from their home in Clear Lake.
“Through many tears and heartache, that was the hardest decision our family had ever made,” Hoil said. “I knew once he went, he would never return home.”
But what she didn’t realize was just how long the coronavirus would keep her from physically visiting him.
Outside and window visits did not work for Terry, but they’ve been able to FaceTime weekly.
“I would give anything to be able to sit with him, hold his hand, give him hugs, be with him on this sad journey Alzheimer’s has put us on,” she said.
This Thanksgiving will be Hoil’s first without her husband, her children and her grandchildren due to COVID-19, and she’s not sure how the day will look.
It may include a Zoom call with her family, a socially distanced visit with her sister who lives in Osage or she may just be alone.
Hoil said her faith, supportive friends and the Mason City Alzheimer’s Support Group have helped her navigate this uncertain and difficult time.
“Although I wish I could have Terry home with me, every day I tell myself that Good Shepherd Memory Care is where he now needs to be,” she said. “The staff understands his disease and know how to be there for him in a caring way. He always enjoyed being around people and he has that with the other residents and staff. They are truly heroes.”
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
