'The car will tell its own story:' details of Kazmerzak case still coming together

"The car will tell its own story," Dodd said.

The pond had been thoroughly searched with the use of sonar and divers more than once, the sheriff said.

"I am very familiar with the details of the initial search," Dodd said. "We know that pond was searched two or three days after Ethan went missing. We went back again that same November (2013.) It was the first body of water we looked at."

Dodd, who was not in office at the time of Kazmerzak's disappearance, said he's unsure how the vehicle went undetected during the first search.

"We have documentation of the search, we have photos of divers looking in that very spot," Dodd said. "I just don't have an answer."

He said his office is going back over notes and files from the initial investigation efforts, but declined to elaborate further.

Kazmerzak, who was 22 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen leaving a party near the pond in rural Hampton on Sept. 15, 2013. Phone records indicate he called his mother around 12:15 a.m. on his way home. He was never seen or heard from again.