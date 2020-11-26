‘The award reflects on the staff’: Phipps honored as Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year

After starting his career as a teacher, Mason City High School Assistant Principal Dan Phipps has worked his way into a solid career in administration – earning recognition as one of the top administrators in the state of Iowa.
His reputation as a standout administrator was recognized by the School Administrators of Iowa (SAI). The association named him the 2020-21 Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year last week.
“I’m definitely surprised,” Phipps said. “Every day and I come in and work hard and work with a great staff. There’s a lot of us out there across the state, especially right now dealing with the pandemic that deserve this award.”
Phipps started out his career as a physical education and health teacher at Clinton, and has served in a leadership capacity in Mason City since 2017.
It was a teacher who impacted Phipps’ life and inspired him to be a role model and leader in the school system. Now, he loves his job and thinks the award reflects just as much on the staff as it does on him.
“Everybody associated and the network system I have around here, it's rock solid,” Phipps said. “That makes my job where I can be more effective and efficient too throughout the day. I don’t just view it as me. No way.”
Phipps says he’s most proud of the work his staff and other administrators have done in the past year. Dealing with a pandemic in the world of education is not an easy thing, according to Phipps. But the staff has kept plugging away.
“You go back and look at what we’ve had to do since March, what am I proud of? It’s that,” Phipps said. “We’ve stuck together. We’ve created different learning platforms for kids to achieve and be successful. If you think about that since March, I mean, holy cow it’s been a journey.”
The SAI starts the process by asking superintendents and principals around the state for recommendations. Phipps was recommended, and applied for the award. From there, he had to go through a series of interviews and fill out some paperwork.
He was notified that he was in the top three as a finalist, but he was surprised to find out that he won the award. But the SAI thought highly of him.
“Dan exemplifies what every school leader aspires to be: caring, solution-focused and inspirational,” SAI Executive Director Roark Horn said. “He chooses to utilize his vast talent and skills to elevate others to be their best selves. He will be an exemplary representative for all secondary assistant principals over the next year.”
Phipps says every teacher and administrator deserves an award for the work they’ve done over the past year. Although it has been tough over the past year, he says he loves his job and he loves Mason City.
“I come in and give my best and I love those little glimmers of seeing that growth,” Phipps said. “Either a staff member or a kid, that makes it all worth it right there. When you can actually see that positive influence that you’re giving on somebody, that’s awesome. It just gives you that drive to come in every day and do it.”
