‘The award reflects on the staff’: Phipps honored as Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year

“You go back and look at what we’ve had to do since March, what am I proud of? It’s that,” Phipps said. “We’ve stuck together. We’ve created different learning platforms for kids to achieve and be successful. If you think about that since March, I mean, holy cow it’s been a journey.”

The SAI starts the process by asking superintendents and principals around the state for recommendations. Phipps was recommended, and applied for the award. From there, he had to go through a series of interviews and fill out some paperwork.

He was notified that he was in the top three as a finalist, but he was surprised to find out that he won the award. But the SAI thought highly of him.

“Dan exemplifies what every school leader aspires to be: caring, solution-focused and inspirational,” SAI Executive Director Roark Horn said. “He chooses to utilize his vast talent and skills to elevate others to be their best selves. He will be an exemplary representative for all secondary assistant principals over the next year.”

Phipps says every teacher and administrator deserves an award for the work they’ve done over the past year. Although it has been tough over the past year, he says he loves his job and he loves Mason City.