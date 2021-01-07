That's a wrap on 2020: Cheer Fund donations through Jan. 6

We’ve wrapped up our 2020 Christmas Cheer Fund campaign short of our fundraising goal, but because of your generosity, we received nearly $100,000 to help North Iowa families have a brighter holiday season during a challenging year.

Have a New Year’s resolution to volunteer or donate to causes and organizations within your community? We accept Cheer Fund donations year round.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,204.76

TO-DATE TOTAL: $98,181.62

TO REACH GOAL: $26,818.38

Don and Mae Dirks, in memory of our parents Pete and Ester Juhl and George Sr. and Alice Dirks, $50

Marie Hestness, in loving memory of Kristie, Gene and Jerry Hestness, $50

Steve and Roberta, in memory of Stephenie, $100

Anonymous, $25

Randy and Beth Johnson, in memory of Dorance and Marilyn Rosendahl, $100

Randy and Beth Johnson, in memory of Wallace Johnson, $100

Anonymous, $25

Sandy Zeller, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, $15