That's a wrap on 2020: Cheer Fund donations through Jan. 6
That's a wrap on 2020: Cheer Fund donations through Jan. 6

Cheer Fund

We’ve wrapped up our 2020 Christmas Cheer Fund campaign short of our fundraising goal, but because of your generosity, we received nearly $100,000 to help North Iowa families have a brighter holiday season during a challenging year.

Have a New Year’s resolution to volunteer or donate to causes and organizations within your community? We accept Cheer Fund donations year round.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,204.76

TO-DATE TOTAL: $98,181.62

TO REACH GOAL: $26,818.38

Don and Mae Dirks, in memory of our parents Pete and Ester Juhl and George Sr. and Alice Dirks, $50

Marie Hestness, in loving memory of Kristie, Gene and Jerry Hestness, $50

Steve and Roberta, in memory of Stephenie, $100

Anonymous, $25

Randy and Beth Johnson, in memory of Dorance and Marilyn Rosendahl, $100

Randy and Beth Johnson, in memory of Wallace Johnson, $100

Anonymous, $25

Sandy Zeller, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, $15

Cecil and Linda Foell, in memory of loved ones, $100

Mark and Carol Ames, in memory of our parents Louie, Lucille, Francis and Slim, $50

Joe, Mary and Katy, in loving memory of Dad, $50

Deetta Pearce, in memory of Vernon "Bud" Pearce, $25

Erma Haarup, in memory of husband Bob Haarup, $25

Steve and Kris Clapham, $30

Joseph and Darlene Behr, $100

Mason City Clinic PC, $460

Philip and Pauline Strand, $50

Velma Brannon, in memory of my husband and son Emmett and Thomas Brannon, $100

Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company, $500

Gary and Jeanette Sturges, $25

Donna Kruckenberg, $50

Joan Oelkers, Merry Christmas, $20

Glen and Deb McIntire, $100

Jared Barnes, $100

Dawn and Du Wayne Barkema, $100

Donna and Linda Mostrom, in loving memory of Dean Mostrom, Daryl Mostrom, Pamela Smith and Douglas Mostrom, $300

Robert Snyder, $250

The good ole boys from Dougherty, $20

Wallace and Jean Fiala, in memory of our loved ones, $50

David and Terri Kuntz, $50

Sturges Tax & Accounting, in memory of Nic Marzen and Ivan Taylor, $100

Wife Marge and family, in memory of Ed Gutzmer, $25

Jennifer Edwards, for Ralph and Mary Johnson, $20

Atlas Properties, in memory of Tom, Tula and Tom Jr. Zanios and Bill, $100

Patricia and Sonny Blanchard, $50

Joyce and John, in memory of Ron Steward, $50

Eunice Brandt, in memory of my husband Harry and loving family, $25

Tom and Darcee Johanns, in memory of Dawn, Ranny, Gib, Mike and Jimmy, $750

Michael and Nancy Roddy, to honor H J Roddy MD and Margaret Roddy, $100

Brenda Miller, in memory of David and my parents, $50

Rosalie and Aaron Anderson, $100

Howard and Vonda Wilcox, $100

Russ, Cindy and Miles, Merry Christmas, $250

Rick and Linda Bodensteiner, in memory of Cap and Donna Christeson and Richard and Gerri Bodensteiner, $100

In memory of Velma Roberts, $25

In memory of Gil Bovard, $25

Matthew Berry, $100

In memory of Lorraine and Ray Rorick, $169.35

Hoover Elementary Pre-School - Fourth grade, $575.41

Scott and Lori Willert, $100

Joe and Linda, in memory of Jacie Erdmann and Duane Anderson, $30

James and Christine Wallace, $50

Gordon and Johanna Anderson, $50

Anonymous, $500

Deann and Jeffrey Robak, $25

Linda Thompson, in memory of Charles, Mildred and Charles Steven Thompson, $25

Anonymous, $100

St. Ansgar, in honor of area rescue responders, $50

Ruth Graf, $25

Eileen West, Happy 2021, $15

Anonymous, in memory of Susan Connell-Magee, $300

Julius, to honor Don and Cathy Yadon "Seabee," $100

Julie Brunsvold, in memory of Mayland and Marguerite Brunsvold, $50

Trinity UM Women Bolan, $50

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime for people of all ages.

Donations can be mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City throughout the year.

