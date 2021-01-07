That's a wrap on 2020: Cheer Fund donations through Jan. 6

We’ve wrapped up our 2020 Christmas Cheer Fund campaign short of our fundraising goal, but because of your generosity, we received nearly $100,000 to help North Iowa families have a brighter holiday season during a challenging year.
Have a New Year’s resolution to volunteer or donate to causes and organizations within your community? We accept Cheer Fund donations year round.
TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,204.76
TO-DATE TOTAL: $98,181.62
TO REACH GOAL: $26,818.38
Don and Mae Dirks, in memory of our parents Pete and Ester Juhl and George Sr. and Alice Dirks, $50
Marie Hestness, in loving memory of Kristie, Gene and Jerry Hestness, $50
Steve and Roberta, in memory of Stephenie, $100
Anonymous, $25
Randy and Beth Johnson, in memory of Dorance and Marilyn Rosendahl, $100
Randy and Beth Johnson, in memory of Wallace Johnson, $100
Anonymous, $25
Sandy Zeller, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, $15
Cecil and Linda Foell, in memory of loved ones, $100
Mark and Carol Ames, in memory of our parents Louie, Lucille, Francis and Slim, $50
Joe, Mary and Katy, in loving memory of Dad, $50
Deetta Pearce, in memory of Vernon "Bud" Pearce, $25
Erma Haarup, in memory of husband Bob Haarup, $25
Steve and Kris Clapham, $30
Joseph and Darlene Behr, $100
Mason City Clinic PC, $460
Philip and Pauline Strand, $50
Velma Brannon, in memory of my husband and son Emmett and Thomas Brannon, $100
Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company, $500
Gary and Jeanette Sturges, $25
Donna Kruckenberg, $50
Joan Oelkers, Merry Christmas, $20
Glen and Deb McIntire, $100
Jared Barnes, $100
Dawn and Du Wayne Barkema, $100
Donna and Linda Mostrom, in loving memory of Dean Mostrom, Daryl Mostrom, Pamela Smith and Douglas Mostrom, $300
Robert Snyder, $250
The good ole boys from Dougherty, $20
Wallace and Jean Fiala, in memory of our loved ones, $50
David and Terri Kuntz, $50
Sturges Tax & Accounting, in memory of Nic Marzen and Ivan Taylor, $100
Wife Marge and family, in memory of Ed Gutzmer, $25
Jennifer Edwards, for Ralph and Mary Johnson, $20
Atlas Properties, in memory of Tom, Tula and Tom Jr. Zanios and Bill, $100
Patricia and Sonny Blanchard, $50
Joyce and John, in memory of Ron Steward, $50
Eunice Brandt, in memory of my husband Harry and loving family, $25
Tom and Darcee Johanns, in memory of Dawn, Ranny, Gib, Mike and Jimmy, $750
Michael and Nancy Roddy, to honor H J Roddy MD and Margaret Roddy, $100
Brenda Miller, in memory of David and my parents, $50
Rosalie and Aaron Anderson, $100
Howard and Vonda Wilcox, $100
Russ, Cindy and Miles, Merry Christmas, $250
Rick and Linda Bodensteiner, in memory of Cap and Donna Christeson and Richard and Gerri Bodensteiner, $100
In memory of Velma Roberts, $25
In memory of Gil Bovard, $25
Matthew Berry, $100
In memory of Lorraine and Ray Rorick, $169.35
Hoover Elementary Pre-School - Fourth grade, $575.41
Scott and Lori Willert, $100
Joe and Linda, in memory of Jacie Erdmann and Duane Anderson, $30
James and Christine Wallace, $50
Gordon and Johanna Anderson, $50
Anonymous, $500
Deann and Jeffrey Robak, $25
Linda Thompson, in memory of Charles, Mildred and Charles Steven Thompson, $25
Anonymous, $100
St. Ansgar, in honor of area rescue responders, $50
Ruth Graf, $25
Eileen West, Happy 2021, $15
Anonymous, in memory of Susan Connell-Magee, $300
Julius, to honor Don and Cathy Yadon "Seabee," $100
Julie Brunsvold, in memory of Mayland and Marguerite Brunsvold, $50
Trinity UM Women Bolan, $50
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime for people of all ages.
Donations can be mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City throughout the year.