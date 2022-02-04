Teen injured in Cerro Gordo County crash

A 16-year-old girl was injured in a single-vehicle crash just north of Mason City on Friday.
Authorities say that around 3:30 p.m., Ivory Johnson of Mason City was travelling along Highway 65, near County Road B20, when poor road conditions caused her to lose control of her 2007 Chevy Malibu, leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Johnson, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was briefly trapped in her vehicle, but was assisted by a passerby.
Johnson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
Mason City Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.
