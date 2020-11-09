 Skip to main content
Teen ejected, injured in Wright County crash
Teen ejected, injured in Wright County crash

A 16-year-old boy was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon south of Eagle Grove.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Ford Explorer was traveling east on 285th Street from Highway 17 around 1:30 p.m. when it lost control, entered the north ditch, struck a utility pole and came to rest on its side.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and found outside it, the report said.

He was transported to Trinity Regional Medical Center and then later transferred to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

The driver, of Eagle Grove, wasn’t identified by name, only gender, in the report.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Grove Fire Department and Eagle Grove EMS assisted at the scene.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

