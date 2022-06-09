Symonds appointed as technology liaison to the MCPD

Mayor Bill Schickel has appointed Council member Will Symonds as technology liaison to the Mason City Police Department.

The position was created by the City Council in May when new crime enforcement technologies also were approved, says the release. The enforcement tools include gunshot detection, license plate readers and video cameras.

“Will has a technology background and will be a huge asset in this position,” Schickel said in a statement.

The council resolution calls for Symonds “to report back to the mayor no less than yearly on the status of implementation of these new technologies in the department.” The position addresses concerns about privacy while also giving law enforcement strong crime enforcement tools according to Schickel.

“The message is very simple. If you are engaged in criminal activity, stay out of Mason City,” Schickel said in a statement.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

