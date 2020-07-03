Swimming advisories in effect at McIntosh Woods, Beed's Lake beaches

Families looking to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend by taking a swim are encouraged to use caution at two North Iowa beaches due to E. coli levels.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ weekly sampling at McIntosh Woods State Park in Ventura and Beed’s Lake State Park in Hampton exceeded the five-sample geometric mean standard of 126 E. coli per 100 milliliters of water with readings of 151.51 and 180.14, respectively.
McIntosh Woods also surpassed the one-time sample maximum of 235 E. coli per 100 milliliters of water with a reading of 700 Tuesday.
McIntosh Woods Beach has had an E. coli-related advisory since June 19 and Beed’s Lake Beach has had one since June 13.
Swimming is not recommended at McIntosh Woods on Clear Lake or Beed’s Lake, the DNR’s water quality monitoring site says.
The DNR’s water quality monitoring site reports weekly sampling results but doesn’t indicate the cause of increased E. coli or microcystin, often referred to as blue-green algae, levels in the water.
High levels of bacteria can be attributed to fecal contamination of beach water from improperly constructed and operated septic systems and sewage treatment plants, manure spills and storm water runoff from land with wildlife and pet droppings or direct contamination from waterfowl, livestock or small children in the water.
According to the DNR, surface runoff after a heavy rainfall may transport high levels of fecal bacteria to the water at the beach. It also increases the sediment in the water causing it to be murky. Sunlight destroys the bacteria and improves the water quality.
The swimming advisories are among nine issued throughout Iowa after this week’s sampling. Others include Backbone, Big Creek, Denison, George Wyth, Lake Darling, Lake Keomah and Lower Pine beaches.
The advisories don’t mean the beaches are closed, but anyone swimming at the locations should take extra precautions, including showering shortly after swimming and avoiding ingestion of lake water.
Thousands of people swim at Iowa’s beaches every year and most of them don’t get sick; however, children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have an increased risk of becoming ill when in contact in contaminated water, the DNR states.
A variety of diarrheal diseases and skin, ear and respiratory infections are associated with swimming in contaminated water.
The DNR conducts weekly monitoring of 39 state park beaches for E. coli and microcystin the week prior to Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
