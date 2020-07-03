Swimming advisories in effect at McIntosh Woods, Beed's Lake beaches

According to the DNR, surface runoff after a heavy rainfall may transport high levels of fecal bacteria to the water at the beach. It also increases the sediment in the water causing it to be murky. Sunlight destroys the bacteria and improves the water quality.

The swimming advisories are among nine issued throughout Iowa after this week’s sampling. Others include Backbone, Big Creek, Denison, George Wyth, Lake Darling, Lake Keomah and Lower Pine beaches.

The advisories don’t mean the beaches are closed, but anyone swimming at the locations should take extra precautions, including showering shortly after swimming and avoiding ingestion of lake water.

Thousands of people swim at Iowa’s beaches every year and most of them don’t get sick; however, children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have an increased risk of becoming ill when in contact in contaminated water, the DNR states.

A variety of diarrheal diseases and skin, ear and respiratory infections are associated with swimming in contaminated water.

The DNR conducts weekly monitoring of 39 state park beaches for E. coli and microcystin the week prior to Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

